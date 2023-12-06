Wind Advisory issued December 6 at 12:24PM PST until December 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts 30 to 40 mph expected,
locally to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Desert mountain slopes of Riverside County and San
Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday, strongest winds
Thursday evening and overnight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause damage to unsecured objects
and tree limbs. Difficulty driving in blowing dust and sand,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will slowly weaken through Friday
morning.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.