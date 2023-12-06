Wind Advisory issued December 6 at 9:23PM PST until December 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts 30 to 40 mph expected,
locally to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Desert mountain slopes of Riverside County and San
Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday, strongest winds
Thursday evening and overnight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause damage to unsecured objects
and tree limbs. Difficulty driving in blowing dust and sand,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.