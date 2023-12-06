Wind Advisory issued December 6 at 9:23PM PST until December 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could cause damage to unsecured objects and tree limbs. Difficulty driving in blowing dust and sand, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Friday, strongest winds Thursday evening and overnight.

* WHERE…Desert mountain slopes of Riverside County and San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts 30 to 40 mph expected, locally to 60 mph.

