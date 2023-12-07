Wind Advisory issued December 7 at 2:12PM MST until December 9 at 1:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial County and
Chiriaco Summit.
* WHEN…From 9 PM Friday to noon PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,
unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage
possible.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between
30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and
58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert
areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under
a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra
caution.