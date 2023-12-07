Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued December 7 at 2:13AM PST until December 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected,
locally to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County
Mountains, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. Difficulty driving in blowing dust
and sand, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

