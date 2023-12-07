Wind Advisory issued December 7 at 2:13AM PST until December 8 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Difficulty driving in blowing dust and sand, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST Friday.

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected, locally to 60 mph.

