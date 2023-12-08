Red Flag Warning issued December 8 at 12:38PM PST until December 10 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a Red Flag
Warning for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity, which
is in effect from 8 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS…Northeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts 35 to 50 mph. Locally
stronger gusts are likely below the Cajon Pass.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 15 percent Saturday and 8 to 12
percent Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* LOCATION…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys -The
Inland Empire.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.