Wind Advisory issued December 8 at 1:01AM PST until December 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort
Mohave, Eastern Mojave Desert, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…From midnight PST /1 AM MST/ tonight to 4 PM PST /5 PM MST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Choppy waters and large waves will
occur on area lakes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result. Unsecured objects will be blown around.
Use extra caution if driving high profile vehicles or motorcycles.
Boaters should avoid the open waters or postpone outings until winds
subside. Secure outdoor objects.