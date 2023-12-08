Wind Advisory issued December 8 at 1:01AM PST until December 9 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Choppy waters and large waves will occur on area lakes. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Unsecured objects will be blown around. Use extra caution if driving high profile vehicles or motorcycles. Boaters should avoid the open waters or postpone outings until winds subside. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

