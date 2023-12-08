Wind Advisory issued December 8 at 12:07PM PST until December 10 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains
and Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind gusts to 65 MPH possible
near the Cajon Pass and along the windiest Santa Mountain
Canyons.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.