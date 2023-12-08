Wind Advisory issued December 8 at 12:07PM PST until December 10 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern San Diego County Valleys, Riverside County
Mountains, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 3 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Stronger gusts to around 65 MPH possible on
the windiest slope and foothill areas.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.