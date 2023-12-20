Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 9:56PM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at elevations from 6500 to 7500

feet, 3 to 6 inches from 7500 to 8000 feet, and 6 to 12 inches

above 8000 feet are expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Thursday to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.