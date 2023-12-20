Winter Weather Advisory issued December 20 at 9:56PM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at elevations from 6500 to 7500
feet, 3 to 6 inches from 7500 to 8000 feet, and 6 to 12 inches
above 8000 feet are expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM Thursday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.