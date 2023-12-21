Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 12:57PM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 18 inches at and above 8000 ft, up to 8 inches at 7000
feet, and up to 3 inches at 6500 ft.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact higher mountain highways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A trace to 3 inches of snow possible down
to 6000 ft Friday night as precipitation begins to taper off.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.