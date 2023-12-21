Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 3:05AM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected locally as low as 6500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of up to 10 inches above 8000 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact higher mountain highways.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.