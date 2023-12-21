Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 9:46PM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

December 22, 2023 6:27 AM
* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 8 to 18 inches at and above 8000 ft, 3 to 8 inches at 7000
feet, and up to 3 inches at 6500 ft.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact higher mountain highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will develop mostly after 1 AM Friday
and increase in intensity by sunrise Friday. The snow level will
begin around 7500 feet but lower to 6500 feet late Friday and
Friday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

