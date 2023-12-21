Winter Weather Advisory issued December 21 at 9:46PM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 18 inches at and above 8000 ft, 3 to 8 inches at 7000

feet, and up to 3 inches at 6500 ft.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact higher mountain highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will develop mostly after 1 AM Friday

and increase in intensity by sunrise Friday. The snow level will

begin around 7500 feet but lower to 6500 feet late Friday and

Friday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.