Flash Flood Warning issued December 22 at 3:05AM PST until December 22 at 6:15AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 615 AM PST.

* At 305 AM PST, CHP reported heavy rain and flooding in the warned

area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.

Flooding on SR-

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.