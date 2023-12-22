Flash Flood Warning issued December 22 at 4:44AM PST until December 22 at 6:15AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 444 AM PST, CHP reported heavy rain and flooding in the warned
area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Morongo Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.