Flash Flood Warning issued December 22 at 6:24PM MST until December 22 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 1000 PM MST /900 PM PST/.

* At 624 PM MST /524 PM PST/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Quartzsite, Yuma Proving Ground, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Palm Canyon

and Ehrenberg.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.