Flash Flood Warning issued December 22 at 8:30PM MST until December 22 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 830 PM MST /730 PM PST/, Doppler radar indicated showers
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Quartzsite, Yuma Proving Ground, Kofa Wildlife Refuge, Palm Canyon
and Ehrenberg.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.