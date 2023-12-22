Special Weather Statement issued December 22 at 3:50PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 339 PM MST/239 PM PST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from Araby to near Fortuna
Foothills to 6 miles southeast of Ligurta. Movement was north at 25
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Kinter, Ligurta, and
Araby.
This includes the following highways…
AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 6 and 29.
AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 47.
AZ Route 195 between mile markers 23 and 26.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.