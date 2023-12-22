Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 1:03PM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 6500 feet, with little accumulation below 7500

feet. Additional snowfall up to 3 inches at and above 7500 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on the higher

mountain highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will lower to 6,500 feet by

tonight.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.