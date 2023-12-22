Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:16AM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow above 6500 feet, but with little if any accumulation
below 7,500 feet. Additional snowfall up to 9 inches above 8,000
feet.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on the higher mountain
highways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be most intense this morning
above 7,500 feet. The snow level will lower to 6,500 feet for
this afternoon and evening.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.