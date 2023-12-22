Winter Weather Advisory issued December 22 at 2:16AM PST until December 23 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 6500 feet, but with little if any accumulation

below 7,500 feet. Additional snowfall up to 9 inches above 8,000

feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on the higher mountain

highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will be most intense this morning

above 7,500 feet. The snow level will lower to 6,500 feet for

this afternoon and evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.