Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 8:21AM PST until December 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHERE…In California, Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park, Eastern Mojave Desert, Owens Valley, and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Lincoln County, Southern Clark County, and Western Clark and Southern Nye County.

* WHAT…Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.

