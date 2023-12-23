Dense Fog Advisory issued December 23 at 8:21AM PST until December 23 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…In California, Cadiz Basin, Death Valley National Park,
Eastern Mojave Desert, Owens Valley, and Western Mojave Desert. In
Nevada, Lincoln County, Southern Clark County, and Western Clark
and Southern Nye County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.