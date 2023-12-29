Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:43PM PST until December 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet with little accumulation
below 6500 feet. Up to 3 inches at and above 6500 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on the higher
mountain highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will drop below 6000 feet Saturday
night as showers are ending.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

