Winter Weather Advisory issued December 29 at 1:43PM PST until December 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet with little accumulation

below 6500 feet. Up to 3 inches at and above 6500 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on the higher

mountain highways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will drop below 6000 feet Saturday

night as showers are ending.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.