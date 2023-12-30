Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued December 30 at 1:20PM PST until December 30 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6000 feet with little accumulation
below 6500 feet. Up to 1 inch at 6500 ft and 3-5 inches above
7500 feet.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on the mountain highways
due to snow, ice, and fog.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will drop to 5500 feet
tonight as showers are ending.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

