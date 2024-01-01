Winter Weather Advisory issued January 1 at 9:27PM PST until January 3 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches and gusty south winds shifting west at 20-35 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains above 5500 feet. Some snow could fall as low as 4800
feet before ending in the evening.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 8 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will pass from west to east
on Wednesday, accompanied by gusty south winds shifting to the
west. Heavy snow showers and isolated thunderstorms along the
front may produce brief, heavy snowfall rates with reduced
visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.