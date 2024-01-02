Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 1:43PM PST until January 4 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 11:12 PM
Published 1:43 PM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. There will be difficult driving for
high profile vehicles along I-10.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content