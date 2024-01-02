Wind Advisory issued January 2 at 1:43PM PST until January 4 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down. There will be difficult driving for
high profile vehicles along I-10.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.