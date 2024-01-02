Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 1:45PM PST until January 3 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Local snow to 8 inches possible near highest peaks. Gusty south
winds shifting west at 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, mainly
on the ridges and desert slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains above 5500 feet. Some snow could fall as low as 4800
feet before ending in the evening, though accumulations will
be less than one inch.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility in snow and fog. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will pass from west to east
on Wednesday, accompanied by gusty south winds shifting to the
west. Isolated thunderstorms along the front may produce
brief, heavy snowfall rates.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.