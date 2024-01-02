Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 2:29AM PST until January 3 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
Gusty south winds shifting west at 20-30 mph with gusts to 45
mph, mainly on the ridges and desert slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains above 5500 feet. Some snow could fall as low as 4800
feet before ending in the evening, though accumulations will be
less than one inch.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility in snow and fog. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will pass from west to east on
Wednesday, accompanied by gusty south winds shifting to the
west. Isolated thunderstorms along the front may produce brief,
heavy snowfall rates.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.