Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 2:29AM PST until January 3 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

Gusty south winds shifting west at 20-30 mph with gusts to 45

mph, mainly on the ridges and desert slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains above 5500 feet. Some snow could fall as low as 4800

feet before ending in the evening, though accumulations will be

less than one inch.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility in snow and fog. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will pass from west to east on

Wednesday, accompanied by gusty south winds shifting to the

west. Isolated thunderstorms along the front may produce brief,

heavy snowfall rates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

