Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 8:37PM PST until January 3 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Local snow to 8
inches possible near highest peaks. Gusty south winds shifting
west at 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, mainly on the ridges and
desert slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains above 5500 feet. Some snow could fall as low as 4800
feet before ending in the evening, though accumulations will
be less than one inch.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility in snow and fog.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will pass from west to east on
Wednesday, accompanied by gusty south winds shifting to the
west. Isolated thunderstorms may produce brief, heavy snowfall
rates.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.