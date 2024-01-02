Winter Weather Advisory issued January 2 at 8:37PM PST until January 3 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Local snow to 8

inches possible near highest peaks. Gusty south winds shifting

west at 20-30 mph with gusts to 45 mph, mainly on the ridges and

desert slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains above 5500 feet. Some snow could fall as low as 4800

feet before ending in the evening, though accumulations will

be less than one inch.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 8 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility in snow and fog.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A cold front will pass from west to east on

Wednesday, accompanied by gusty south winds shifting to the

west. Isolated thunderstorms may produce brief, heavy snowfall

rates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.