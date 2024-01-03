Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 12:02PM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin including Morongo Valley, Joshua Tree, and
Twentynine Palms.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and could
damage structures susceptible to wind. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.