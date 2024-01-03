Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 3 at 12:02PM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 12:02 PM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin including Morongo Valley, Joshua Tree, and
Twentynine Palms.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and could
damage structures susceptible to wind. Tree limbs could be blown
down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content