Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 1:19PM PST until January 3 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
up to two inches.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.