Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 2:47AM PST until January 3 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches

above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above

5500 feet.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility in snow and fog. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South winds will become westerly this

morning with the passage of a cold front. Isolated thunderstorms

may produce brief, heavy snowfall rates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.