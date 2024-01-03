Winter Weather Advisory issued January 3 at 2:47AM PST until January 3 at 8:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above
5500 feet.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 8 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility in snow and fog. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…South winds will become westerly this
morning with the passage of a cold front. Isolated thunderstorms
may produce brief, heavy snowfall rates.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.