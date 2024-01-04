Dense Fog Advisory issued January 4 at 6:53AM PST until January 4 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Visibility as low as one-quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In
California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST /10 AM MST/ this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Pockets of dense fog have formed along the
Colorado River Valley from Needles to Lake Havasu. Sudden
reductions in visibility are possible in the area and could
impact travel on Highway 95 and interestate 40.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.