Dense Fog Advisory issued January 4 at 6:53AM PST until January 4 at 9:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Pockets of dense fog have formed along the Colorado River Valley from Needles to Lake Havasu. Sudden reductions in visibility are possible in the area and could impact travel on Highway 95 and interestate 40. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST /10 AM MST/ this morning.

* WHAT…Visibility as low as one-quarter mile in dense fog.

