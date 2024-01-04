Wind Advisory issued January 4 at 6:53AM PST until January 4 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and could damage structures susceptible to wind. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* WHERE…In California, Death Valley National Park and Owens Valley south of Lone Pine. In Nevada, Esmeralda and Central Nye County.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

