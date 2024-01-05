Wind Advisory issued January 5 at 12:09PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In
California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western
Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Las Vegas Valley, Southern Clark County,
and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.
* WHEN…From 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ Saturday to 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/
Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.