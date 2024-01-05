Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 5 at 12:45PM PST until January 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Saturday to 7 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* Areas of blowing dust and sand could limit visibility at times,
creating a hazard for travelers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

