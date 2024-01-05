Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:48PM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 12:48 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of trace to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight Saturday night to noon PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will fall rapidly on Sunday
morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content