Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 12:48PM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of trace to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight Saturday night to noon PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow level will fall rapidly on Sunday

morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.