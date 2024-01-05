Winter Weather Advisory issued January 5 at 8:05PM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of trace
to 2 inches. Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph with higher
gusts to 65 mph on ridge tops and other exposed locations.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County
Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight Saturday night to noon Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The strong winds
could topple trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will fall rapidly Sunday
morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.