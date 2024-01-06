High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 1:07PM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.
Gusts over 70 mph along the desert slopes.
* WHERE…San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County
Mountains. San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will e difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.