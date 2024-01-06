Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 2:19AM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Published 2:19 AM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph expected.
Gusts to over 70 mph on ridge tops and other exposed locations.

* WHERE…San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County
Mountains. San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive and secure outdoor property.

National Weather Service

