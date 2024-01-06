High Wind Warning issued January 6 at 8:21PM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Gusts from 60 to 70 mph on the ridge tops and other exposed

locations.

* WHERE…San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County

Mountains. San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Through noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Mountain roads may be slippery early Sunday morning.

Use caution if you must drive.