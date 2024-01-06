Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 1:07PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 45 to to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest southwest winds along the desert
foothills in the evening, turning northerly later in the day.
* Areas of blowing dust and sand could limit visibility at
times, creating a hazard for travelers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.