Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 1:07PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 45 to to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest southwest winds along the desert

foothills in the evening, turning northerly later in the day.

* Areas of blowing dust and sand could limit visibility at

times, creating a hazard for travelers.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.