Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 1:07PM PST until January 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust and sand could
limit visibility at times, creating a hazard for travelers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.