Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 1:07PM PST until January 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 9:42 PM
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust and sand could
limit visibility at times, creating a hazard for travelers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

