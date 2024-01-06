Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 11:50PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Deserts and Northwest Plateau. In

California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western

Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las

Vegas Valley, Southern Clark County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock

Canyon.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.