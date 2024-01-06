Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 12:36AM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 12:36 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected…
.shifting to the north on Sunday.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…From 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ this evening to 10 PM PST /11 PM
MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content