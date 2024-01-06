Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 2:19AM PST until January 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel could be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust and sand could

limit visibility at times, creating a hazard for travelers.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor property.