Wind Advisory issued January 6 at 5:54PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California, and

southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.