Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 2:09AM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of trace

to 2 inches. Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph with

higher gusts to 65 mph on ridge tops and other exposed

locations.

* WHERE…San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight Saturday night to noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The strong winds

could topple trees and power lines.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will fall rapidly Sunday

morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.