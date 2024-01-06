Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 8:08PM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of trace
to 2 inches. Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph with higher
gusts to 60 mph on ridge tops and other exposed locations.
* WHERE…San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery roads. The strong winds could topple
trees and power lines.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow level will fall rapidly Sunday
morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.