Freeze Warning issued January 7 at 11:59AM PST until January 9 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire south of Hemet to Lake Elsinore.
* WHEN…1 AM to 9 AM PST Monday and Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…For areas north of Hemet to Lake
Elsinore, widespread frost is expected with minimum
temperatures 32 to 36 degrees.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.