Freeze Warning issued January 7 at 9:57PM PST until January 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.
* WHERE…Cadiz Basin.
* WHEN…The Wind Advisory will end at 10 PM PST this evening. The
Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.