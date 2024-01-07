Freeze Warning issued January 7 at 9:57PM PST until January 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.

* WHERE…Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…The Wind Advisory will end at 10 PM PST this evening. The

Freeze Warning is in effect until 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.