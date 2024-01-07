Freeze Warning issued January 7 at 9:57PM PST until January 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 to 32 degrees
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In
California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM PST /midnight MST/ Monday to 8 AM PST /9 AM
MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.